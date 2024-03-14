Judge denies request to change bond of man charged in Crown Center shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the men charged in a January mass shooting at Crown Center in Kansas City, Missouri, appeared in court Thursday.

Brian Favela, 22, is charged with three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of armed criminal action, one count of first-degree terroristic threat, and three counts of first-degree harassment for his alleged role in the shooting that injured six people.

During the appearance, a Jackson County Circuit Court judge denied a request to change Favela's $500,000 bond.

A second man — 24-year-old Joel Olivas — is also charged in connection to the shooting.

Court documents revealed the pair, who are allegedly members of a gang from east Kansas City, had been in an ongoing feud with a rival "west-side gang."

Olivas and Favela learned members from the rival gang were at Crown Center on the day of the shooting and went to the shopping center to confront them.

After an exchange of words, some of which Olivas recorded on his phone, gunfire rang out.

Both Favela and Olivas are due back in court on Monday, March 18.

—