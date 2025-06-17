Judge hears arguments in Fredrick Scott competency hearing, will make decision in 'timely manner'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawyers for the prosecution and defense made their arguments Monday before a Jackson County judge on whether accused serial killer Fredrick Scott is competent to stand trial.

KSHB Anchor/Investigator Caitlin Knute was in the Jackson County courtroom Monday for the hearing.

Scott is charged with the murders of six people, with five of the victims found on or near the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Mental Health, while making sure Scott took his medicine, in its most recent evaluation of Scott found him currently competent to stand trial.

After that finding, the defense conducted an independent evaluation, and their expert said Scott was incompetent to stand trial. The expert pointed out Scott's diagnosed schizophrenia, his delusional thinking, and his inconsistency with taking medications.

The delusional thinking included statements Scott made about popular rappers Cardi B and Travis Scott bailing him out of jail soon, and comments he made before about the victims in the shootings being clones of people who time-traveled.

Scott's mother told the judge Scott has an older brother who also was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his late teens.

She said after that diagnosis, Frederick started exhibiting some similar behaviors that made her suggest he get tested.

She said Scott refused to be tested.

That was a theme the defense reiterated with its independent expert, citing multiple times where Scott told jail staff or department of mental health staff that he was fine and didn’t have a mental illness.

The defense’s expert also highlighted at least one reported incident of Scott doing what’s called "cheeking" his medication. That means Scott puts the medicine in the side of his mouth and pretends to swallow the pills.

The state’s witness from the Department of Mental Health argued her evaluation is based on Scott's current capacity to understand the proceedings against him and assist in his own defense.

She said accounts indicated he has recently been back on his medication.

In the past, Scott has refused to take medicine while in the Jackson County Jail, where employees cannot force inmates to take medication. However, the department of mental health can usually rely on injections as opposed to oral medication.

The state’s witness also testified during her interview with Scott, he told her he lied about being delusional, thinking in the past because he either wanted to go back to the hospital instead of being in jail or wanted to stay in the hospital.

During cross-examination, Scott’s defense attorney emphasized that the Department of Mental Health evaluator had limited experience, being a licensed psychologist for about two years.

The attorney brought up previous evaluations, with multiple psychologists noting Scott was schizophrenic and didn’t have a clear grasp of reality.

The state noted that it was irrelevant and the only question is whether Scott is currently competent to stand trial.

By making the point Scott is back on his medications and under the supervision of the Department of Mental Health, he is able to understand the proceedings.

That would allow the case to move forward after about eight years.

Jackson County Judge Charles McKenzie said he would consider the evidence presented Monday and will decide in a reasonable amount of time.

The judge also said he is not in a hurry.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.