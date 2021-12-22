Judge issues maximum sentence for 2019 Kansas City homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A judge issued the maximum sentence possible on Wednesday to the man who shot and killed Cameron Douglas in 2019.

Jason Cook was sentenced to six years in prison for his convictions on involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor's office announced.

Douglas' family previously expressed disappointment that Cook was not convicted of second-degree murder, which he was initially charged with but not found guilty of.

"The judge noted that he was sentencing to the maximum time given," the release from prosecutors said.

Prosecutors had also requested that Douglas receive the maximum sentence.

