Judge orders infectious disease testing on woman charged in paramedic's murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Clay County Circuit Court judge Tuesday ordered that the suspect charged in the murder of a Kansas City, Missouri, paramedic be tested for infectious and communicable diseases.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson filed a motion Monday asking Judge Louis Angles to approve testing the defendant, Shanetta Bossell, for any infectious or communicable diseases.

Bossell is charged with first-degree murder in the line-of-duty death of KCFD firefighter paramedic Graham Hoffman.

Bossell is also charged with third-degree assault in connection with allegedly biting a Kansas City, Missouri, police officer who was attempting to take her into custody after she fatally stabbed Hoffman in the chest in the back of his ambulance. Thompson cited the officer’s assault in his request for testing.

The judge's order tasks jail personnel to take Bossell to a state-operated HIV clinic "for testing for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, gonorrhea and chlamydia."

Four days before the deadly incident involving Hoffman, Bossell allegedly bit a Platte City police officer who had returned to his Clay County home after a shift. She was charged with two felony counts in connection with the alleged assault.

Bossell remains in custody at the Clay County Detention Center on a $1 million bond. A bond reduction hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 5.

Bossell is undergoing an application for a public defender. Court records through early Wednesday morning did not indicate one had yet been appointed.

A preliminary hearing is set for June 6.

