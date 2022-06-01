Judge orders mental evaluation for man accused of shooting disc golfer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man accused of shooting a disc golf player last weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

Osman Ali Igal, 21, is charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in relation to the shooting of Jake Riley.

Riley was playing in disc golf tournament at Kessler Park when Igal allegedly shot him.

Witnesses told investigators that Igal had began following them around before the shooting.

Igal is due back in court on June 6 for a bond review hearing.

—