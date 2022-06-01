Watch
Judge orders mental evaluation for man accused of shooting disc golfer

KSHB 41 News staff
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 19:00:01-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a man accused of shooting a disc golf player last weekend in Kansas City, Missouri.

Osman Ali Igal, 21, is charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in relation to the shooting of Jake Riley.

Riley was playing in disc golf tournament at Kessler Park when Igal allegedly shot him.

Witnesses told investigators that Igal had began following them around before the shooting.

Igal is due back in court on June 6 for a bond review hearing.

