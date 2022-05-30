Man charged in disc golf tournament shooting at Kessler Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing two charges in relation to a shooting at Kessler Park that critically injured a man playing in a disc golf tournament over the weekend.

Osman Ali Igal, 21, is charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action.

Court documents state officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a shooting scene at around 2 p.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found the man suffering from a gun shot wound to the lower back. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses described Igal to police at the scene.

A KCPD sergeant later spotted Igal in the area. He allegedly began running away from police with a gun in his hand.

The sergeant told Igal to drop the gun and stop running and he complied. He was taken into custody.

Detectives interviewed several witnesses who said Igal allegedly began following them while they were participating in the final round of the Kansas City Flying Disc Challenge.

Igal later allegedly shot several times, striking the victim.

Detectives showed the witnesses several photos and they all identified Igal as the suspect.

—