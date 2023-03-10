Judge rules convicted killer David Jungerman is not competent to be sentenced

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County judge ruled convicted murderer David Jungerman is not competent to be sentenced for killing a Kansas City, Missouri, attorney.

Judge John Torrence ordered Jungerman, 85, be placed in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after a Friday afternoon hearing.

Jungerman's competency will be reviewed in 6 months, according to a spokesperson for the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

A jury found Jungerman guilty on September 22, 2022 , of first degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting death of Kansas City attorney Thomas Pickert.

Police found Pickert the morning of October 25, 2017 , on the front walk of his KCMO home.

Pickert was the attorney in a civil suit involving Jungerman and won a $5.75 million jury verdict in the case.

The news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office after Jungerman's murder trial states the day before Pickert's murder, Jungerman was served several property liens.

Investigators determined Pickert was shot and killed by a .17 caliber round, a relatively rare round, according to a news release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office after Jungerman's conviction.

An unspent .17 caliber bullet was found in a search of Jungerman's car in March 2018.

