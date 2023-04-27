Judge seals details in child exploitation charges against Blue Valley Southwest athletic trainer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, District Court Judge ruled this week that additional details in an alleged child exploitation case involving a Blue Valley Southwest High School athletic trainer should be sealed.

Last month, Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe filed two charges of sexual exploitation against Christopher Poskey.

In Kansas, initial charging documents provide a glimpse at the alleged offense, but additional details contained in an affidavit require the judge in the case and attorneys from both sides to agree to its release.

In Wednesday’s filing, Judge Neil Foth agreed with attorneys representing the state that releasing the affidavit would “reveal confidential investigative techniques or procedures not known to the general public.”

Attorneys representing Poskey also said that releasing the details “could prejudice the jury pool in Johnson County.”

Poskey remains in custody at the Johnson County Detention Center on a $125,000 bond. His next scheduled court appearance is set for May 24.

In a statement at the time of his arrest, his employer, the University of Kansas Health System, said they were cooperating with the investigation.

The health system partners with the high school for athletic training services.

