Judge sets trial date in father charged in connection to Independence boy's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Wednesday set a trial date of Sept. 29, 2025 for Moses Lee Bass, the father of the 3-year-old boy who died after falling from an Independence apartment tower window in July.

Bass and the boy’s mother, Destiny Randle, each face charges of child endangerment resulting in death.

A pre-trial conference in Randle’s case is set for next Thursday, Dec. 12.

On July 29, fire crews responded just after 10 a.m. to Independence Towers on reports a child had fallen from an apartment unit.

When crews arrived, they located the boy face down on the grass. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the room where the boy fell had a faulty window.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.