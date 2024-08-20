Couple indicted by grand jury in connection to death of boy who fell from Independence apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A couple was indicted Thursday, Aug. 15, in connection to the death of a 3-year-old boy who fell eight stories from an Independence apartment.

Moses Lee Bass and Destiny Leeann Randle are both charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a class A felony.

The superseding indictment replaces charges filed against the couple last month.

On July 29, fire crews responded just after 10 a.m. to Independence Towers on reports a child had fallen from an apartment unit.

When crews arrived, they located the boy face down on the grass. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

During the course of the investigation, it was discovered the room where the boy fell had a faulty window.

Both Bass and Randle were interviewed and acknowledged they knew the window was faulty. They also admitted they knew their children could open the window.

Randle said she put in multiple requests with maintenance to get the window fixed, but the requests were never answered.

A GoFundMe organized by loved ones identified the 3-year-old as Titus.

