Jury convicts man in 2021 deadly shooting outside Blue Valley Market in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was convicted Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting outside of the Blue Valley Market convenience store in Kansas City, Missouri, in 2021.

Byron Fowler, 32, was convicted of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.

The shooting left Edmon E. Alexander dead on Nov. 26, 2021, in the 4300 block of Cleveland Avenue.

Court documents state Fowler was seen on camera entering the store and later exiting moments later. He had pulled into the parking lot in a gray Nissan.

Alexander was seen on camera backing into a parking spot next to the car Fowler was in.

Moments later, Alexander dropped a large amount of cash on the ground and is seen arguing with Fowler and other occupants of the Nissan.

Alexander is later seen retrieving a gun from his vehicle and as the Nissan pulls out of the parking lot, Alexander can be seen firing at the Nissan.

Alexander later entered the store and complained to a witness that he was nearly robbed. He used racist language, according to court documents.

He later exits the store and while he was standing by his vehicle, the Nissan pulls back into the parking lot.

Two people fired towards Alexander's direction from the Nissan and he returned fire. He was shot and transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Fowler was arrested three days later alongside his brother Bonzel Fowler and Tateona Jackson-Williams.

In an interview with detectives, Fowler said Alexander had shot at the Nissan as it was leaving the store. Fowler said there were kids inside the car.

Fowler said the kids were dropped off at a home and he went they had returned to the store to figure out who had shot at the Nissan.

He later said that as the Nissan pulled into the parking lot, Alexander began shooting at them and they only returned fire.

Bonzel Fowler and Jackson Williams were also charged in the shooting.

