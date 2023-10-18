Jury convicts man of murder in death of victim he ran over outside Gladstone thrift store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man angered by a woman's rejection was convicted Wednesday in the murder of the man who was with the woman.

A Clay County jury found Michael W. Myers, 48, guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of assault in the first degree.

The murder happened April 9, 2019, as James Pettijohn and the woman sat outside a Gladstone thrift store, according to court documents.

Myers ran over Pettijohn with his pickup truck. The crash killed Pettijohn, 36, and seriously injured the woman.

"Surviving victim and the families will have to live with the consequences of the defendant’s actions, and now, so will he," Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said in a statement. "Because of the incredible work of the Gladstone Police Department and the prosecutors on this case, the jury returned their verdict in less than half an hour."

