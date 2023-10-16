Jury finds KCK man guilty of second-degree murder in 2016 fatal Johnson County wreck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County jury found a Kansas City, Kansas, man guilty Friday of the death of Vickie Taylor in a 2016 fatal wreck.

Landunn Darail Richardson was convicted of second-degree murder and driving with a suspended license.

Richardson had reportedly been in and out of the court system shortly before the August 2016 collision in the 5100 block of Metcalf Avenue. He had committed parole violations regarding a DUI charge and license suspension in 2013.

He was charged with killing Taylor in September 2017.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 21.

