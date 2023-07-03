Jury unable to reach unanimous decision in sentence of man guilty of killing Clinton, MO, police officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision in the sentencing of Ian McCarthy, who was found guilty in the 2017 shooting death of a Clinton, Missouri, police officer.

After 10 hours of deliberation on Saturday, July 1, the jury only unanimously agreed a sentence of death could be appropriate, per Henry County Prosecuting Attorney LaChrisha Gray.

As the jury could not agree on a sentence, the court will now be left to decide.

McCarthy, 45, was found guilty on Monday, June 26, in the death of Ofc. Gary Michael on Aug. 6, 2017.

After Michael pulled McCarthy over for a traffic stop due to a registration violation, McCarthy exited the vehicle and opened fire on Michael.

A 48-hour manhunt then ensued before McCarthy was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

McCarthy’s sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 8.

