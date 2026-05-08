Juvenile, 17, faces 1st-degree murder charge in death of 15-year-old Zy’Are Hamilton in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and charged in the May 2 murder of 15-year-old Zy’Are Hamilton.

Kansas City, Kansas, police say the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office has charged the suspect with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of interfering with law enforcement.

Just after 6 p.m. on Friday, May 2 , first responders were called to the 2800 block of Parallel Avenue on a reported shooting.

When they arrived, they located Zy’Are deceased inside the home.

Three days after Zy’Are’s murder, family members called for justice in an interview with KSHB 41 News reporter Rachel Henderson.

"They took my grandbaby from me," Pinkey Mcabee, Zy’Are’s grandmonther, said. "Hurt. Pain. My heart hurts.”

KCK family calls for justice after 15-year-old Zy’Are Hamilton killed in Parallel Ave. shooting

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