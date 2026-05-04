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A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday in Kansas City, Kansas, near 28th and Parallel Avenue.

Zy'are Hamilton's family is grieving and searching for answers.

Police say he was shot near 28th and Parallel Avenue.

KCK family calls for justice after 15-year-old Zy'are Hamilton killed in Parallel Ave. shooting

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots at an apartment complex near 29th and Parallel Avenue.

His aunt, grandparents, and sister spoke Monday afternoon about the loss.

His grandfather, Lee Andrew Mcabee, struggled to process the grief.

"I can't cry, I can't. I can't cry," Lee said.

His grandmother, Pinkey Mcabee, could not hold back her tears.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Lee and Pinkey Mcabee, Zy'are's grandparents

They say Zy'are used to stay with them from time to time.

"They took my grandbaby from me," Pinkey said. "Hurt. Pain. My heart hurts.”

The family has experienced significant loss before.

The Mcabees wear a necklace in memory of their daughter, who died about four years ago.

She was also Zy'are's mother.

"I kiss her, let her know how much I miss her," LeeAndrew said.

Zy'are's older sister, who asked not to be identified because the suspect is still at large, said the two shared that grief over losing their mother.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson talks to Hamilton's sister on Monday, May 4, 2026.

"Growing up, we lost our mom," his sister said.

She remembered her brother as someone who did not deserve what happened to him.

"We were really close. He wasn't no bad person, he wasn't no bad kid," his sister said. "I grew up with him. I lived with him. He made me a big sister. It feels unreal."

She also shared that she and her brother later had to separate due to the abuse they experienced after their mom passed.

His aunt, Sheriley Rich, spoke to his youth.

Andrae Hannon/KSHB 41 Sheriley Rich, Zy'are's aunt

"Whatever happened, whatever went down, he did not deserve for his life to be taken at a young age," Rich said.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Rich, Zy'are's sister and their grandparents are calling for accountability.

"They need to be held accountable for their actions," Rich said.

"I feel like something needs to be done. He needs justice," his sister said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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