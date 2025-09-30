Juvenile charged with felony assault in incident during T-Mobile Center concert

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile male has been charged with felony assault in connection with an incident involving a T-Mobile Center employee during a concert earlier this month .

The Juvenile Office of the 16th Judicial Circuit filed one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor assault charge this week in the Sept. 21 incident during the NBA YoungBoy concert at T-Mobile Center.

Additional information about the juvenile and court information was not available due to the defendant's age.

Kansas City, Missouri, police initially took the juvenile into custody after the incident. The juvenile was released to a guardian pending further investigation.

A T-Mobile spokesperson said the staff member sustained serious injuries and received treatment on the scene before being transported to an area hospital.

“The safety of our employees and guests remains our top priority,” the T-Mobile spokesperson said. “This isolated incident does not reflect our venue, our city, or the thousands of guests of all ages who enjoyed the show without incident.”

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.