Juvenile dies from injuries suffered when hit by car on July 11 in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile girl died Thursday, nine days after being injured when she was struck by a car after getting off a bus and trying to cross a street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Police said the accident happened about 4:50 p.m. on July 11 at East 63rd Street and The Paseo.

The RideKC bus was stopped on the northeast corner of the intersection and facing west, according to a police news release.

The girl got off the bus, ran in front of the bus and into the westbound lanes of East 63rd Street, police said.

A white Volkswagen Jetta struck the girl as the car traveled west on East 63rd Street.

The left front of the car hit the girl, forcing her to hit the windshield and land on the pavement, according to the police news release.

The driver stopped after the collision.

Police said the traffic light was green for westbound traffic.

The child's death is the 48th traffic death of 2023 in KCMO compared to 50 traffic deaths in KCMO at this time a year ago.

Her name has not been released.

