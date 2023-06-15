Juvenile walking along I-29 struck by semi in hit-and-run Wednesday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A juvenile walking in a construction zone along southbound Interstate 29 was struck by a passing vehicle in a hit-and-run crash around 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night near Northwest 72nd Street.

The juvenile suffered critical injuries, according to information from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The pedestrian was walking next to one of I-29’s travel lanes and had just passed the bridge over 72nd Street when they were hit by a semi-tractor trailer.

The semi did not stop at the scene, continuing south on I-29 instead.

The juvenile was transported to the hospital, where police said they were in critical condition in an update Thursday morning.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is replacing the bridges over 72nd Street, creating the construction zones on I-29.

