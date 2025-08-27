Kansas bill looks to increase penalties for people running from police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas House of Representatives passed legislation earlier this year that would increase penalties for repeat offenders who flee from police.

The legislation is under renewed importance following Tuesday's death of Kansas City, Kansas, police officer Hunter Simoncic.

Simoncic was killed earlier this week when police say a suspect ran his car into him during a chase outside Kansas City Kansas Community College.

The proposed legislation comes more than 30 years after another tragedy struck the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. In 1989, officer Jeff Young was killed when a suspect ran into a roadblock during a chase.

Theresa McBride, Young's sister-in-law, still remembers him fondly.

"You know, he was a really funny guy. He did all kinds of things. Learned all kinds of stuff," McBride said.

Rep. John Resman (R - District 121, Olathe) , who serves on the house committee that first heard the bill, explained the legislation's purpose.

"It could be another charge the DA can bring, and hopefully, the person will do more time and be held accountable for what they've done," Resman said.

According to a supplemental note about the legislation, opponents believe the bill will impose disproportionate punishment on third-time offenders. They argue the proposed felony charges are typically reserved for violent offenders.

Despite the opposition, McBride supports the tougher penalties.

"We need every law we can to help the officers the best we can. It's not going to bring them back, but knowing that it is a tougher penalty and possibly they will be in prison longer,” McBride said. “Absolutely, we need more connection between our legislators and our police. We really do."

The Kansas Legislature returns to session in January, when hopefully the Kansas Senate will take up debate on the bill.

