Kansas City-area tow operator requests $25,000 in damages in KCPD lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area tow lot owner and operator has requested a jury trial and reparations of more than $25,000 in a pending lawsuit against the Kansas City, Missouri, police department, the Board of Police Commissioners and Fraternal Order of Police president Brad Lemon.

Allen Bloodworth cited loss of income/business, negligence, severe emotional stress and public humiliation, among other damages, in a petition filed May 4.

He initially filed a civil suit in March, alleging his civil rights had been violated.

Bloodworth, who operates Private Party Impound on 31st Street, was the subject of a 2017 KCPD investigation that resulted in 31 counts of forgery for allegedly illegally towing vehicles in the city.

However, all charges were dismissed in December 2020 after an audio recording of Lemon from 2019 revealed that he had, according to the prosecutor’s office , threatened Bloodworth with a renewed investigation.

The recently filed petition cites four charges against Lemon, the Board of Police Commissioners and KCPD: defamation, tortious interference with contract, tortious interference with business expectancy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Bloodworth’s attorney Ed Stump alleged that statements made by the police on social media and in news reports were “made intentionally and willfully with actual malice, or alternatively, with negligence.”

The petition also stated that the defendants interfered with Bloodworth’s contracts and harassed, intimidated or interfered with individuals who had contracted with Private Party Impound, resulting in the termination of some of those contracts.

It also cites one count of assault against Lemon alone and one count of negligent hiring, training, supervision and retention against the Board of Police Commissions through KCPD.

Stump alleged in the petition that Lemon assaulted Bloodworth in the audio recording that resulted in the forgery charges being dismissed.

