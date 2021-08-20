Kansas City contractor charged with consumer fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City contractor has been charged with fraud for allegedly charging consumers high up-front prices for work that was not completed.

Cory Richards, 33, is accused of conducting this fraud through his businesses Metro Home Rehab and All Hands on Deck Outdoor Restoration, according to a release from the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Richards was arrested in a sting operation and is being held in Clay County on a $700,000 bond.

Consumers who believe they have been scammed by a contractor can file a complaint by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222.