Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas City contractor charged with consumer fraud

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Terry Ashe
<p>Gavel bearing name of Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, chairman of the joint Congressional committee investigating Iran Contra. (Photo by Terry Ashe/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images)</p>
Gavel
Posted at 3:49 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:49:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City contractor has been charged with fraud for allegedly charging consumers high up-front prices for work that was not completed.

Cory Richards, 33, is accused of conducting this fraud through his businesses Metro Home Rehab and All Hands on Deck Outdoor Restoration, according to a release from the Missouri Attorney General's Office.

Richards was arrested in a sting operation and is being held in Clay County on a $700,000 bond.

Consumers who believe they have been scammed by a contractor can file a complaint by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Back to School resources