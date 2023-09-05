KCMO man convicted for running $4.1M meth ring linked to 2 murders sentenced to life in prison

KANSAS CITY, Mo — A Kansas City, Missouri, man who was convicted for running a $4.1 million meth ring linked to two murders was sentenced in federal court on Tuesday.

Trevor Sparks, 34, will spend life in prison after being found guilty for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, participating in a money-laundering conspiracy and possessing firearms in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, among other crimes.

Federal prosecutors accused Sparks of participating in the conspiracy from January 2017 to December 2018, before he was arrested alongside co-conspirators in Northeast KCMO on Dec. 18, 2018.

Investigators were able to prove that Sparks led the ring and distributed 400 kilograms of meth in the Kansas City and St. Louis areas.

The investigation also found two co-conspirators murdered a man named James “Old School” Hampton because he wouldn't provide information about drugs and money that were stolen from Sparks.

Hampton was beaten, tortured and kidnapped in St. Louis and brought to KCMO in August of 2018.

A woman named Brittanie Broyles was with Hampton and witnessed him being tortured and was also kidnapped.

Hampton's body was later recovered in a burning car in Bates County, Missouri, on Aug. 6, 2018, and Broyles' body was recovered near a flea market in KCMO on Aug. 8, 2018.

During the investigation, it was found that Sparks had ordered the co-conspirators to carry out the murders of Broyles and Hampton.

On Dec. 5, 2022, Sparks escaped from the Cass County Jail while awaiting sentencing. He was later captured on Dec. 30, 2022.

Spark was also sentenced to an additional 60 months for the drug and gun crimes and 33 months for the escape.

—

