KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man is accused of killing a 20-year-old woman in Leavenworth on July 15.

Jerrell Dewayne Martin, 27, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ericka Hopkins.

Leavenworth police responded to the 2900 block of Ralph Bunch Drive at around 12:23 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, the found Hopkins suffering from gun shot wounds.

She was transported to an area hospital where she later died.

