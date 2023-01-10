Kansas City, Kansas, man charged with 2nd degree murder in July 2020 shooting death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man was arrested Monday in relation to a July 2020 shooting death.

Michael Cheathom was charged with second degree murder in the death of Christopher Ingram on Dec. 15, 2022, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney.

Cheathom was booked into Clay County Detention County Monday.

According to the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department, Cheathom is currently in custody and awaits a transfer to Wyandotte County.

Cheathom's bond is set at $150,000.

Officers were called to a residence outside North 72nd Street and Lathrop Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, in July 2020, where they found Ingram with gunshot wounds.

According to police, numerous shots were fired and Ingram died at an area hospital. He was 43 years old when he passed away.

A witness at the time said they saw two men working in a garage, when an unknown man in a dark hoodie approached them. The suspect and driver fled the scene in a vehicle.

Cheathom is due to appear in Clay County Circuit Court on Wednesday at 9 a.m., according to Clay County Sheriff’s Department’s online records.

