Kansas City, Kansas, man to spend time in prison for entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Kansas, man will spend time in prison for entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot in 2021.

Kasey Hopkins was charged last August after investigators used cell phone records to pin him at the Capitol on the day of the riot.

In December, Hopkins reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors recommended he serve four months in prison, 36 months of probation, serve 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

Ahead of his sentencing date, Hopkins sent the judge in his case a letter.

In the lengthy letter, Hopkins said he feels ashamed for his actions on that day, which included entering the office of U.S. Sen Jeffrey Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon.

"When I saw the chaos occurring, I should have used better judgment and headed home," Hopkins said in the letter. "I did not and for that I am truly sorry. I have followed this on the news and I now realize how frighten and terrorized our members of congress, staffers and Capitol law enforcement must have been."

