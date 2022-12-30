Kansas City, Kansas, police involved in shooting Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, police were involved in a shooting just after 8 a.m. Friday near the Legends Outlets.

In a media briefing, KCKPD Chief Karl Oakman said calls were made regarding an abandoned car, so an officer was sent to check out the claims.

Upon arrival, an unknown person reportedly approached the officer, shot at him and fled the scene in the officer's cruiser.

Police say the suspect did not travel far, from 92nd Street and Parallel Parkway to 95th and Parallel, before other officers arrived.

In an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and a larger police presence, the suspect was struck and declared deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured. All who were involved have been placed on administrative leave.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is taking over investigating the incident.

Police told KSHB 41 in the briefing it has not been ruled out if the incident was a set-up.

KCK police were also involved in a fatal shooting last month after Hugo Corral-Velasco, 32, opened fire on officers.

Before last month's incident, which was also investigated by KCPD, police say there had not been a shooting involving KCK officers since November 2021.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

