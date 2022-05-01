Kansas City, KS police investigating double homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a double homicide.
Police say officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. 26th St on a shooting call.
When they arrived, they discovered two people dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
The shooting is being investigated and there is no further suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
