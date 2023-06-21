Kansas City man admits to selling fentanyl, illegally possessing machine guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man admitted in federal court Wednesday to selling fentanyl and illegally possessing firearms, including two fully automatic guns.

Ban N. To, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute, one count of carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime and one count of possessing a machine gun.

According to court documents, on April 23, To was pulled over in a red Toyota Highlander that was associated with the deadly shooting of Malik Akins.

To told police at the time that he was the only person who'd used the Highlander since the homicide occured.

Inside the car, police found a zip-lock bag that had about 75 fentanyl pills in it and several guns that had been reported stolen, according to court documents.

In a monitored phone call, investigators later heard To telling his girlfriend to remove several bags from a storage locker.

Investigators later recovered the bags and recovered several more guns. To faces a minimum of five years in prison, but the charges carry the potential of up to life.

