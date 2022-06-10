Kansas City man charged after allegedly shooting, killing victim he was selling car to

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is accused of shooting and killing another man he was selling a vehicle to. The victim was Charles Bradham .

Andrew Keyvoun Young, 28, is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, attempted robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon and first-degree assault.

According to court documents, Young and Bradham discussed the transaction of a tan 2004 Mazda Protégé through Facebook, text and phone calls.

On June 1, Young allegedly went to Bradham's residence to complete the sale.

During the transaction, Young had a Budweiser before he and Bradham went to look at the Mazda at a separate street where it had broken down.

When they returned, Bradham took his wallet out to give Young gas money.

While doing so, Young took out a silver handgun and shot Bradham and another woman.

Investigators interviewed the woman who survived the shooting. She gave them the pass code to Bradham's phone.

During the investigation, Facebook messages between Young and Bradham were reviewed.

On June 2, Young was taken into 24-hour homicide investigation custody.

Young denied ever being at the Bradham residence.

However, investigators matched DNA from Young to DNA left on the Budweiser bottle.

