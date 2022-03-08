Kansas City man charged after Sunday fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged after a Sunday afternoon shooting left one dead and one injured at 29th Street and Montgall Avenue.

Brandon Bowman, 21, faces felony charges of second degree murder, first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

Police were called to the area of 27th and Brooklyn Avenue on reports of a shooting, and a victim informed police she and a friend were shot by someone named Brandon.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals, and one, identified as Solana Sagun, was pronounced deceased.

According to a release, police reviewed surveillance video that showed Bowman exiting his residence with a firearm and firing at the victim's vehicle.

The surviving victim told police she and her friend had driven to Bowman's residence because her friend wanted to retrieve her phone charger.

Prosecutor's requested for a $100,00 cash bond.

