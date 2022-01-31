Kansas City man charged for September fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with a September 2021 fatal shooting .

Corey Marrett, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly shooting and killing Wyshaud Smith, a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

"According to court records, the defendant drove down to a tow lot where a family member and Smith had been in a dispute," the release said. "The defendant's vehicle is captured on LPR and surveillance footage pulling up next to victim’s vehicle before the victim’s car pulls forward and crashes into a pole."

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond.

