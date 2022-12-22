Kansas City man charged in 2021 shooting that killed 14-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, has been charged in a shooting that killed a 14-year-old boy in September 2021.

Darrell E. Thompson, 18, is charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action in the shooting death of Gabriel Williams.

Court documents revealed Williams was dropped off at a gas station near Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road after attending a football game between Grandview and Raytown South.

A witness, who was also at the game, told investigators he received a call from Williams saying he wanted to get picked up because he was scared.

After being picked up, the witness said Williams was arguing with someone on the phone and gave them his location.

The witness said he was concerned so he asked Williams to get out of his car and dropped him off.

After being dropped off at a gas station, surveillance video captured a white Chevrolet Malibu near the area where Williams was dropped off.

Williams can been waving his hand at the white Malibu in a taunting manner.

The white Malibu later drive pass Williams and shots were heard over cameras.

Responding officers located Williams shot to death on that night.

Investigators placed Thompson at the scene through cell phone data.

