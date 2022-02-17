Kansas City man charged in deadly Westport shooting in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged in a triple shooting in Westport that left one man dead and two others injured last December.

The Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Thursday that Kershmire Ralls, 21, faces 11 charges — first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, five counts of armed criminal action, two counts of discharging a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm — in connection with the shooting.

According to a KCPD probable cause statement, surveillance video captured a man believed to be Ralls in the Westport Entertainment District on Dec. 6, 2021.

At around 2:05 a.m., Ralls entered Bridger's Westport. Surveillance video captured as the victims walk past Ralls and he can be seen looking in their direction.

Ralls left Bridger's at around 2:30 a.m. and went to a maroon Dodge Charger where surveillance video captured him retrieving something from the car.

The three victims then left Bridger's around 2:34 a.m. and walked southbound towards Broadway Boulevard on the west side of the street.

Ralls was picked up by a silver Nissan Altima and dropped off near 4109 Pennsylvania Ave.

He later ran down alley that connected Broadway Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, where he waited until the three victims arrived then opened fire.

All three victims ran away. Ralls was picked up by the Altima at a nearby intersection.

Investigators were able to review Ralls' Instagram account using a phone number previously provided to a probation officer.

They reviewed messages that showed Ralls admitted to being at Bridger's in two replies on Instagram.

Officers attempted to arrest Ralls on Jan. 14 at his place of employment in North Kansas City, but he eluded officers in a vehicle which he later crashed and abandoned.

Ralls was later arrested on Feb. 3 at the Plaza Court Apartments in Raytown.

