Kansas City man charged in death of wife

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was charged Saturday in the killing of his wife after a fatal shooting Thursday night.

Elliott P. Nevels, 34, faces charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child.

Nevels fatally shot Christina Winters, 36, just outside of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Central Patrol Division while a 4-year-old child was in the backseat.

Winters' family told KSHB 41 News on Friday she was trying to get Nevels, her husband of eight years, help for substance abuse and mental health issues before she was killed.

Prosecutors have requested a $150,000 cash-only bond for Nevels.

