Kansas City man charged in Monday homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old Kansas City man is charged with murder in the death of Naaman Williams on Monday.

William F. Betts faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court documents, KCPD officers were called to the area of 60th Street and Agnes Avenue for a shooting.

Williams was found deceased on the steps of a residence there.

Witnesses told officers that Betts and Williams had been in an altercation and Betts had said he would kill Williams.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office requested a $250,000 cash bond for Betts.

