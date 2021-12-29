Kansas City man charged in Monday homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 44-year-old Kansas City man is charged with murder in the death of Naaman Williams on Monday.
William F. Betts faces charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.
According to court documents, KCPD officers were called to the area of 60th Street and Agnes Avenue for a shooting.
Williams was found deceased on the steps of a residence there.
Witnesses told officers that Betts and Williams had been in an altercation and Betts had said he would kill Williams.
The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office requested a $250,000 cash bond for Betts.
