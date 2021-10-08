Kansas City man charged in September fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was charged Friday in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on Sept. 11, 2021.

Roy L. Broadus, 29, faces nine felony charges, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action, according to a Jackson County Prosecutor's Office press release.

The shooting happened in the area of 67th St. and Manchester Ave. It resulted in the death of Sheybeon Wyatt-Thompson and injured multiple other victims.

After being dispatched to a reported shooting, Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers identified a vehicle linked to the shooting and followed until it stopped at Research Medical Center. The vehicle was carrying Wyatt-Thompson, and she later died at the medical center.

"Witnesses to the shooting near 67th and Manchester said they had been outside when the vehicle drove by them at a high rate of speed, swerving and clipping a parked vehicle before it stopped and the driver exited the vehicle and fired shots at them," the release said. "Some of them returned fire. Detectives found the defendant's driver's license in the suspect vehicle."

Prosecutors are requesting the bond be set at $250,000. Broadus was taken into custody Friday.

