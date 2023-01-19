Kansas City man charged in shooting outside Ale House that killed 1, injured 5 others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a Kansas City, Missouri, man in a shooting that killed one person and injured five others outside of Ale House in Westport last summer.

On July 11, 2022, Lavont A. Carter, 21, allegedly shot and killed Cardell I. Crawford after an altercation that started inside of Ale House.

According to court documents, investigators reviewed surveillance video from Ale House and observed an a large crowd fighting in the stairs inside the bar.

Carter can be seen on video pushing and grabbing people before a police officer pulls him away and pushes him out of Ale House.

After the disturbance, Carter can be seen walking south on Broadway Boulevard and getting inside a gray Hyundai Sonata.

He later exits the vehicle and walks northbound on Broadway Boulevard, but later turns around and goes after Crawford.

Around the same time, surveillance video also showed Crawford getting inside of a van.

Carter is later seen on video raising his arm in a shooting position in the front seat of the van where Crawford was. He later runs away back towards Broadway.

He is charged with second-degree murder, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second degree assault and six counts of armed criminal action.

According to the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, Carter was charged in November.

However, the charging documents were placed under seal until Carter could be taken into custody. He was arrested this week.

