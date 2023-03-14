Kansas City man charged in Sunday fatal shooting in south KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Derek C. Jones, 24, of Kansas City, Missouri, is charged with murder in the second degree in connection to the fatal shooting in south Kansas City on Sunday night .

Jones admitted to police that he shot Darryl B. Brown, 24, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was killed when he opened the front door of a residence in the 8400 block of Highland Avenue and was allegedly shot by Jones.

Jones also faces armed criminal action and violation of an order of protection charges.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, police were dispatched to the 8400 block of Highland Avenue on Sunday at around 8:15 p.m. on an initial report of shots fired. While en route, officers were told it was a shooting.

Police encountered Brown unresponsive inside the front door. Brown received medical aid from officers and emergency medical services but was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Witnesses identified Jones as the suspect.

According to witnesses, Brown was in the residence with several children when he answered a knock on the front door, and that’s when Jones took one step inside and discharged his firearm several times at Brown.

Jones backed up from the door, re-approached the residence and shot several more rounds at the victim. He then repeated this a third time, according to witnesses.

Jones also took Brown’s pistol with him when leaving the residence.

Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 cash bond for Jones.

