Kansas City man charged in Sunday Raytown homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in a fatal shooting that took place in Raytown Sunday .

Rodney D. Byrd, 32, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Jerone Weathers.

According to court documents, Raytown police were called to the 6800 block of Hawthorne Avenue on a shooting and found Weathers in the driver's seat of a vehicle, dead.

Officers also found a large amount of "what appeared to be blood" on the driveway.

Byrd was inside the residence and taken into custody. Witnesses identified him as the shooter and said Byrd placed Weathers in the vehicle.

Witnesses believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, according to court documents.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office requested a $100,000 cash bond for Byrd.

