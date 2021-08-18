Kansas City man charged in the 2019 homicide of Elliott Herring

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the homicide of Elliott Herring.

The case started in 2019, after police responded to reports that a crash involving a pedestrian occurred on the southbound exit ramp from U.S. 71 to Red Bridge Road.

After arriving on the scene however, police identified that Herring, who was found deceased next to a vehicle on the side of the road, had bullet wounds.

Police later determined that Douglas Griffin, 28, owned the vehicle Herring was found next to. They also discovered Herring's vehicle near where Griffon lives, according to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

Phone records have also been used to place Griffin in the area during the crime.

Griffin has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the release.