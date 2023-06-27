Kansas City man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Friday downtown KCMO shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been charged in the death of Cyree C. Crook, 25, at a gas station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Ryan R. Jackson, 30, faces second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges for the June 23 incident.

Around 9:15 p.m., KCMO officers were called to 500 E. 10th St. on a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, police located Crook suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased at the scene.

Based on a suspect description of a man wearing a black tank top and white shorts, officers attempted to make contact with a man, who was later identified as Jackson, who fit the description at a bus stop at 12th and Grand.

As police approached, Jackson ran south on Grand Boulevard and through a parking lot. He then turned north on McGee heading toward 12th.

At that point, Jackson threw a bag over a fence and ran out of his shoes before he was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters.

When speaking with detectives, he stated he “was never at a gas station” and was "under the influence of narcotics,” according to court documents.

The bag he threw over the fence contained a Glock that tested positive for blood found at the crime scene.

Jackson’s shoes were also tested and came back positive for blood collected at the gas station.

Surveillance video from the incident showed a male wearing a black tank top, tall white socks and white shoes, all items Jackson was observed wearing, per court documents.

In the video, Jackson allegedly pulled an object from his waistband and wrestled with the victim. Another male was present, too, according to court documents.

Amidst a fit of kicking and struggling, multiple flashes were captured, including one in which the male in the black tank top, allegedly Jackson, extended his arm as if he were firing a gun.

The video then showed everyone in the parking lot fleeing as Crook lay on the ground. Jackson allegedly was captured fleeing to the west.

Jackson has a bond review hearing set for Thursday, July 6.

