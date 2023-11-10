Kansas City man convicted for killing girlfriend, her cousin in front of her children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted for shooting and killing his then-girlfriend and her cousin, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Friday.

A jury found Damon Goodrich, 52, guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

Goodrich shot Charles Martin and Tanisha Williams to death in the early morning hours of Jan. 8, 2023, while her children were inside her home.

According to court documents, on Jan. 7, the day before the shooting, Goodrich picked up one of Williams' sons at her home.

While in the car, Goodrich told her son he'd been in an altercation with Williams and that he'd hit her and left her with a black eye.

Goodrich asked her son to help him look for her, but they were unable to and he dropped the son back off at home.

The next day, Williams' son told detectives he fell asleep after coming home from work but was awaken when he heard his little brother run down stairs in the home.

As he was doing so, he heard a gun shot and later observed Williams and Martin laying down.

Detectives later interviewed another one of Williams' sons. He told police Martin had confronted Goodrich for hitting Williams.

During the confrontation, Williams' son said he saw Goodrich grab his gun multiple times.

He later heard Goodrich say, "That's what we on," before shooting Martin and later shooting Williams.

Williams' son grabbed a rifle of hers and shot at Goodrich as he fled the scene.

Goodrich, who was previously convicted and served prison time for violent gun crimes, will be sentenced for these crimes in January.

—

