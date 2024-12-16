Kansas City man faces myriad of charges after multiple incidents at Miracle on the Plaza

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man faces a myriad of charges after multiple incidents at the Miracle on the Plaza pop-up bar.

Rustam Huseinov has been charged with seven felonies and one misdemeanor — second-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree terrorist threat, first-degree harassment, first-degree property damage and first-degree trespassing.

Court documents claim Huseinov had been frequenting the bar for about a week before he attempted to stab employees and patrons Saturday night.

Huseinov allegedly was acting “bizarre,” making “inappropriate sexual comments and gestures.”

Miracle on the Plaza told KSHB 41 the man was removed Thursday, Dec. 12, for being “disruptive.”

With the knowledge he was not supposed to come back, Huseinov returned Saturday night.

Officers were first called around 10:51 p.m. Saturday because Huseinov “refused to leave the bar and had to be restrained by staff.”

The bar manager said one employee was bit but did not want to pursue charges, per court documents.

After police told Huseinov not to return, he came back about an hour later. This time, he was armed with a large kitchen knife, according to court documents.

Court documents stated Huseinov “targeted the employees that had escorted him out early,” attempting to stab them.

The bar manager said Huseinov was yelling he wanted to “end” the employees while attempting to maneuver stools and tables.

In the midst of the chaos, patrons began hitting Huseinov with stools until he was backed into a corner.

Once police arrived, Huseinov was taken into custody “without further incident."

No injuries were reported.

Miracle’s manager estimated about 75 patrons were present at the time of the attempted knife attack and fled as a result of the disturbance.

The bar estimated damage to glassware, tables and chairs was in excess of $3,000 with unpaid bar tabs totaling over $900.

Huseinov is in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

He was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.