Kansas City man facing charges for striking pedestrian after doing 'doughnuts' in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man is facing charges connected to an Aug. 5 hit-and-run crash that critically injured a pedestrian in Westport.

Russell Reed, 29, is accused in Jackson County Court of leaving the scene of an injury crash and driving while revoked/suspended.

Reed was in the Johnson County, Kan., jail Friday on charges of identity theft, forgery and felony theft under $2,500.

He was arrested on those charges Aug. 23.

A court document states KCMO police detectives questioned Reed about the crash at the Johnson County Jail.

Reed told detectives he drove a Dodge Challenger to the Westport area to meet his friend.

Reed also admitted he saw a marked KCMO police car at W. 42nd St. and Broadway and did doughnuts in the roadway, in which the driver holds down the brake pedal while pushing on the gas pedal and turning the vehicle's wheel.

The area around the car filled with smoke from the car's tires, according to the court document.

A police officer turned on his car's emergency lights and siren and Reed sped north on Broadway.

He told detectives he knew he hit something near a Taco Bell restaurant on Westport Road, but didn't know what he hit, according to the court document.

Reed found out the next day he hit a person and the person was in critical condition at a hospital.

The victim, whose name has not been released, had one leg amputated and suffered other serious injuries.

Detectives found the car, a 2015 white Dodge Challenger, parked behind a home in south Kansas City.

The car, which was reported as stolen, was covered with a tarp and detectives found several car parts nearby.

Police credit several tipsters with providing information that helped lead them to Russell.

__

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Tips leading to an arrest made through the Tips Hotline may be eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.