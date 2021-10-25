Kansas City man indicted in Lawrence bank robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man has been indicted with one count of bank robbery and one count of using a firearm in a violent crime for a bank robbery in Lawrence, Kansas.

The robbery occurred on Sept. 21 at a Truity Credit Union on West 31st Street.

Davonte Chaney, 29, allegedly used a pistol to rob the location, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Kansas.

He then fled the bank on foot.

