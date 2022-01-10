Kansas City man pleaded guilty in armed carjacking that led to fatal crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty Friday to charges related to his role in a car jacking that led to a high-speed chase and a crash that killed another driver.

Derrell M. Wade, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm during a violent crime.

Codefendants Michael A. Brown, 20, and Curtis R. Daniels, 19, have also previously pleaded guilty to carjacking. They have both been sentenced to five years in prison without parole.

The carjacking took place in August when the three defendants held a gun up to the head of a victim identified in court documents as "T.R." and then fled. They eventually crashed into another vehicle and killed Ricky Donaldson, 52.

A sentencing hearing will be held on June 2.

