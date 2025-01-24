Kansas City man pleads guilty to conspiracy to traffic machine guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, man pleaded guilty in federal court for his role in a conspiracy to traffic machine guns.

Sheron Lamont Manning, 21 pleaded guilty Jan. 23 to conspiracy to traffic firearms and illegally trafficking a firearm that had been converted into a machine gun.

In his plea, Manning admitted that he participated in a conspiracy with others who illegally distributed at least 22 firearms from May 2022, to April 2023.

He also admitted that he sold a Glock .45-caliber pistol that was converted into a machine gun to a confidential informant of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Nov. 18, 2022.

Manning also admitted that in four instances he illegally sold four firearms to a confidential informant who was a felon - and prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Under federal statutes, Manning is subject to a maximum sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

His sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.