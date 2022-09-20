Kansas City man sentenced for placing hidden camera in child's room

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man who admitted to hiding a camera in a clock in a child's bedroom to get graphic images of the child will spend nearly two decades in federal prison.

Stephen R. Bough was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge for his guilty plea to one count of attempted production of child pornography, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Kansas City.

Bough will spend just over 17 years in federal prison with no chance of parole.

Investigators found out about the scheme in 2018 when a person told them she looked at Nelson's cell phone and found video of the child's bedroom and the camera hidden in an alarm clock, the news release states.

Nelson bought the camera online.

More than 400 video and graphics files were found from the hidden camera on Nelson's computer hard drive.

