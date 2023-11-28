Kansas City man sentenced to 25 years for killing man, injuring woman during vehicle sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after shooting and killing a manand injuring a woman during a vehicle sale in June 2022.

Andrew Young, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder and first-degree assault, which totaled a 22-year sentence. He was also convicted of two counts armed criminal action, adding three years to the sentence.

According to court documents, 54-year-old Charles Bradham, of Kansas City, Missouri, was communicating with Young through Facebook on the morning of June 1, 2022.

Bradham was reportedly looking to purchase a tan 2004 Mazda Protégé from Young for $450.

The female victim told police that Young arrived to the residence she shared with Bradham in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace later that morning. She reported that Young grabbed himself a bottle of beer from the fridge and drank it, per court documents.

Young stated that the Mazda had broken down on either Eastern Avenue or Ozark Road, so the two men left the residence together.

Court documents say that when the men returned, Bradham reportedly pulled out his wallet to give the man gas money. Young then pulled out a silver handgun and said “give me the money.”

The woman reported that Young turned and shot her before firing at Bradham. Young then fled the scene, according to court documents.

A sworn probable cause statement from a KCPD detective says that the woman was shot once in the leg and twice in the abdomen.

On June 1, 2022, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to a reported shooting at 4551 Colonial Terrace in Kansas City, Missouri.

KCPD located the tan Mazda at Skiles Avenue and Ozark Road parked illegally with tow straps attached. Investigators found that Young posted a Facebook Marketplace ad for a tan 2004 Mazda Protégé with a matching license plate to the recovered vehicle.

Police located Young exiting a residence in the 3800 block of Bellefontaine Avenue on June 2, and he was taken into custody.

Young denied being present at the residence in the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace, but investigators located Young's DNA on the beer bottle inside the home.

—